L&K Saatchi & Saatchi ropes in Atin Wahal to head North and East regions

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 12:56 PM

Wahal joins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi from BBDO India where he was EVP and head of Mumbai office

Atin takes over the role from Devraj Basu and will report to Paritosh Srivastava, MD of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India has roped in Atin Wahal as executive vice president – North and East. In his new role, Wahal will report to Paritosh Srivastava, managing director of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. Wahal takes over the role from Devraj Basu who has moved on from the agency.

Wahal joins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi from BBDO India where he was EVP and head of Mumbai office and worked for brands such as Visa, Idea, Whatsapp, Bumble, HP, Ariel and many more. With nearly 18 years of advertising and media experience, he has worked on numerous brands across categories and regions including automobiles, FMCG, consumer durables, broadcast, telecom, OTT, pharmaceuticals, BFSI, eCommerce. “Atin with his vast experience, professionalism, way with people, energy, resourcefulness and familiarity with the Groupe agenda will make him succeed,” Paritosh Srivastava, managing director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said on the appointment.

Previously, Wahal has been associated with some of the known campaigns such as Ariel- #SonsSharetheLoad, Skoda- ‘Power Should be beautiful’, KBC- ‘Gyan hi Aapko Apka Haq Dilata Hain’, Zee TV- AAj Likhenge Kal, along with the brand launches of Asian Paints- Royale Play, Indian Idol Juniors, Sony Liv, Skoda Kodiaq and very recently Bumble. Wahal was also a part of Publicis Ambience as senior VP until two years ago. He has worked on a host of businesses like Skoda, Zee, Citibank, Times Network, Sony Liv amongst others in his earlier stint.

Part of the Publicis Groupe, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is a full-service communications agency providing services in traditional and digital advertising, branding, design, UI/UX, content and brand consultancy. The agency’s client portfolio includes brands such as Hero Motocorp, Renault, P&G, Dabur, Jockey, Idea Cellular, Pepperfry, Amway, ITC, Zee, HSBC, Tuborg, Hamdard among others.

