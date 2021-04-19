L&K Saatchi & Saatchi names Namit Prasad as senior vice president, planning

He has had stints in planning across Publicis, Lowe Lintas and Mudra over the past 14 years

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has announced the appointment of Namit Prasad as senior vice president, planning. He will be based out of Mumbai and will report to Snehasis Bose, chief strategy officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

Prasad joins the agency post his stint in setting up a startup involved in building an enterprise development platform based on an original creativity algorithm. Prior to that, his last agency stint was with Famous Innovations where he was strategy head. He has also had stints in planning across Publicis, Lowe Lintas and Mudra over the past 14 years.

Over time and managing various categories and roles, Namit possesses a rare combination of fluid and strategic acumen in seeking and owning solutions that impact business growth, Bose said on the appointment. “He is a great fit in our team of explorer-strategists, missioned to find the sweet spot between consumer need gaps X technology X clients’ business growth. I am looking forward to working with him and adding fresh spark to the agency’s entrepreneurial DNA,” he added further.

Across his professional stint, Prasad has had the opportunity to work on leading entrepreneurial and MNC brands. Along the way, he got to be a part of some impactful work for brands like Paras, Zydus, Century Ply, Symphony, Unilever, P&G, Park Avenue, SBI Digital Banking, Baggit and Nestle among others.

“As an enterprise builder myself, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s business focus – closely working with brands with an entrepreneurial mindset and contributing to growth beyond just communication – interested me hugely. With my kind of experience, I hope to bring in a bit of ‘Baniya Branding’ mentality, wherein all branding efforts are tightly aligned to business objectives. While of course ensuring creative flair and the inventive possibilities of integration,” Prasad added on his new role.

