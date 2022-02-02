L&K Saatchi & Saatchi names Amitabh Sreedharan as vice president

In his new role, Sreedharan will be responsible for driving new business growth and enhancing agency-client partnerships in the region

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s Gurgaon office has appointed Amitabh Sreedharan as vice president. In his new role, Sreedharan will be responsible for driving new business growth and enhancing agency-client partnerships in the region. He will report to Atin Wahal, EVP and head, North and East, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. “It’s great to have someone on the team who will start firing from day one. Sreedharan belongs to a rare breed of advertising professionals who are actually brand custodians in the true sense. His integrated approach to brand management is a much-needed ask from all clients and I am sure he will be able to leverage ‘Power of One’ for our clients very effectively,” Wahal said.



Sreedharan comes with more than 18 years of experience in the advertising industry. He has worked with reputed agencies such as McCann, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, Lowe Lintas, and Ogilvy. He has played a significant role in managing brand and communication initiatives for multiple businesses across agencies including Marico, Kraft Heinz, Jet Airways, Piramal Healthcare OTC brands, ALT Balaji, Zee Learn, Wagh Bakri Tea, Nestle, Godfrey Phillips India, Sheth Developers, Quikr, Hungama.com, among others.



The appointment comes on the back of a winning spree being experienced by the agency in the northern belt, it said in a statement. Sreedharan’s joining would provide an added boost to drive this momentum further, the statement added.



“I am excited to begin my journey with the team at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. The leadership team and a coherent vision in the last two years has made it one of the fastest-growing integrated agency in the industry. I am looking forward to bring in my experiences to amplify the results envisioned by the leadership team of Paritosh Srivastava and Atin Wahal and augment the agency’s momentum,” Sreedharan said.

