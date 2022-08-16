L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India names Shitu Patil as head of art and ECD

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India has appointed Shitu Patil as head of art and executive creative director. Patil will be based out of Mumbai and report to both Kartik Smetacek and Rohit Malkani, joint national creative directors at the agency.

“Having worked with Shitu in the past, I know first-hand the difference she can make. Apart from being a world-class designer herself, she’s also a fantastic leader who will inspire the entire team to raise their game,” Smetacek said on the appointment.

As the head of art, Patil’s mandate would be to raise the quality of art even further, across all branches of the network including the digital-first vertical Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, and put out stunning work across print, digital and film categories. She will be leading a few key lifestyle businesses and will largely be working with teams in raising the bar on key projects and daily work across brands.

“Patil is a rare blend of new-age thinking and solid experience, all mixed together with entrepreneurial fire. She is the kind of creative person you would do anything to have in your arsenal. And we can’t wait to see her fire,” Malkani added.

Patil is a creative director and lifestyle/luxury specialist with a passion and enterprise for building brands. With over 21 years of diverse design and communication experience, she has led teams, created award winning work, served on eminent global awards jury and helped build and grow major brands for India’s leading design and advertising agencies including her own.

Prior to joining L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Patil was running ‘Plus One Design’, an agency she co-founded around 10 years ago. She was involved in building brands through strategic design and content solutions. She managed several key clients for Plus One Design such as Raymond, Park Avenue, Blackberrys, Arvind, Future Consumer Ltd, Femina Flaunt Salon, Creambell, IPTL (International Premier Tennis League), Flipkart, among others. She has also lent her creative expertise across agencies such as Publicis Ambience, Lowe Lintas and FCB Ulka.

“While my last decade as a creative entrepreneur has been phenomenal and deeply gratifying in terms of personal growth, having spent the first decade of my career in network agencies, I sometimes missed the scale that a network offers. What excited me about the role out here is the possibility of creating impact with my craft at a larger scale for both businesses and our Indian industry at large. Meeting Paritosh Srivastava, Kartik Smetacek and Rohit Malkani and understanding their vision for the agency only sealed the deal. I look forward to bring my design aesthetics, creative leadership and entrepreneurial spirit together to uplift the creative product at the agency,” Patil stated.

