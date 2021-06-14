L&K Saatchi & Saatchi gets Kanishka Vashisht as executive creative director

He will report to Rohit Malkani, joint national creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has made a new addition to its creative function with the appointment of Kanishka Vashisht as executive creative director. Vashisht will be based out of New Delhi and will manage all brands for the region. He will report to Rohit Malkani, joint national creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

Vashisht joins the agency from Lowe Lintas Delhi where he was group creative director. “His joining will strengthen the agency’s creative output and help create a unique culture – one that will thrive on creating superlative content and meaningful conversations for brands in the region,” the agency said in a statement.

“Finding the perfect person to head our New Delhi office wasn’t easy. It had to be someone who shared our obsession for spawning a unique culture. Who shared our ambition for creating conversations and superlative content and finally, someone with a proven track record. In Kanishka, I saw all three,” Malkani said.

Vashisht began his advertising journey as a suit in Triton Advertising, Delhi. He joined Ogilvy Delhi in 2004. After a 5-year stint at the agency where he worked on brands like Motorola, KFC, LG, Eno and others, he left to join Leo Burnett. As Uninor was born, he was then summoned to McCann Delhi to build relationships with Perfetti, Chevrolet, Coke, Aircel, Metlife, Greenlam and others. At Lowe Lintas Delhi, he worked for brands like Google, Micromax, Foodpanda and Hindustan Times. “I believe L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is an extremely fertile land for some very interesting brand work. My job is to sow the seeds of possibility, gather and nurture talent and of course, reap the fruits of our combined efforts,” Vashisht added on his new role.

Read Also: Ad revenue in India forecast to rebound over 2020-25 with a CAGR of 13%: Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook