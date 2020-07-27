L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags the creative mandate of entire Sesa portfolio

The account will be serviced out of the Mumbai office of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has won the creative mandate of ayurvedic haircare brand, Sesa. As per the mandate, the agency will manage creative duties for all leading brands under Sesa portfolio including Sesa ayurvedic hair oil and shampoo, Sesa+ ayurvedic strong roots oil and shampoo, Sesa ayurvedic+ hair spa, among others.

The account will be serviced out of the Mumbai office of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

“As we build on Sesa’s brand equity, and expand our offerings into newer segments, we look forward to working with Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi whose strong acumen in the category, combined with excellence in creative ideation and execution will aid us in building a stronger brand narrative,” Ashish Bhargava, CEO, Sesa said.

According to Charles Victor, executive director, Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi, the company has a deep understanding of the category and has built numerous brands across regions in this space. “We’re looking forward to making a difference to Sesa’s ambitions and partnering them in their success,” he added.

Part of the Publicis Groupe, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, is a full-service communications agency specialising in traditional and digital advertising, branding, design, UI/UX, content and brand consultancy. The agency serves a wide range of local and global clients, notably Hero Motocorp, Renault, P&G, Dabur, Jockey, Porsche, Idea Cellular, Pepperfry, Amway, ITC, Zee, HSBC, Tuborg, Hamdard among others.

