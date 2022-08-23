L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags the creative mandate of Akasa Air

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has won the creative mandate of India’s newest airline brand, Akasa Air. As its creative partner, the agency will manage strategic and creative initiatives for the airline which include developing brand and tactical communication for above-the-line and below-the-line elements. It will also develop brand communication campaigns and creatives for launch and sustenance phases and be involved in designing brand identity applications across mediums. The account will be managed by the Mumbai office of the agency.

“We are on a journey to build India’s most dependable and affordable airline that delivers warm, reliable and efficient service. Hence it is inevitable to have our communication strategy that complements both the brand promise and our actual delivery on ground. We want our brand communication to be authentic, drive creativity and innovation, and at the same time reflect our core value of empathy. We found L&K Saatchi & Saatchi an ideal partner to help us in our journey with their creative, collaborative and insights-led approach, and we are pleased to have them on board as our agency on record,” Belson Coutinho, co-founder and chief marketing and experience officer, Akasa Air said.

“It’s literally a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to launch an airline; it doesn’t get bigger than this. The experience of being a part of the core team at Akasa and going through the journey of the launch of something as massive and transformational for our country and people is truly humbling. Aviation is a tough business, and everyone involved has to bring their best game to the table. We will try everything in our power to contribute to Akasa’s success in the time to come. We believe we are not an agency for Akasa; we feel a sense of ownership, and treat this as our own business,” Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi stated.

Also Read: Is it true? Companies prefer performance based marketing over traditional influencer marketing

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook