L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags the creative mandate for Bombay Shaving Company

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has won the creative mandate of men skin-care and grooming brand Bombay Shaving Company. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. As per the mandate, the agency will now be responsible for handling the creative communications – both online and offline, for the entire portfolio of Bombay Shaving Company which includes the shaving, beard, bath and skin range.

According to Shantanu Deshpande, CEO and co-founder, Bombay Shaving Company, the aim is to bring the consumer experience to the next level and influence them into brand loyalists. “We want to accomplish men’s grooming on the similar lines of the daily shave. We want them to inculcate the feeling of looking good and feeling great,” he added.

The men’s grooming segment has been neglected for decades in India and was only restricted to after-shave lotions, hair gels and shaving creams. Since its founding, Bombay Shaving Company has truly disrupted the market and grown at an incredible pace, Devraj Basu, EVP, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said. “We’re going to help build the brand further through meaningful creative solutions and take it to newer heights,” he stated.

Bombay Shaving Company was launched in 2016 as a men’s skincare brand that offers products across skin, beard and bath categories. The company has a presence in over 3000 physical stores and is backed by Sixth Sense Venture Partners and Colgate Palmolive Asia Pacific, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based consumer products company Colgate-Palmolive.

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi Pvt Ltd is a full-service advertising agency which specialises in traditional and digital advertising, branding and marketing. The agency serves a wide range of local and global clients, which include Renault, Dabur, P&G, Jockey, Thomas Cook, ITC, Reliance Digital, Kent, Idea Cellular and Hero MotoCorp. L&K Saatchi & Saatchi offers a comprehensive range of service including advertising, design with an integrated digital presence through Saatchi Propagate. LKSS has offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Kolkata.

