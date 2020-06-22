L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags Porsche India’s mainline and digital mandate

Porsche India is a division of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited

Luxury carmaker Porsche India has roped in L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to manage its communications mandate comprising both mainline and digital responsibilities. The agency won the mandate in a multi-agency pitch and will manage it out of its Mumbai office for a period of two years.

According to Pavan Shetty, director, Porsche India, in today’s age, it is critical that the company partners with an agency that creates integrated solutions, which will help them connect with their audience at multiple platforms and touchpoints. “L&K Saatchi & Saatchi with its digital first, data-led approach will be able to help us build a stronger brand narrative and engage with audiences across various mediums,” he further added on the association.

Porsche India is a division of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited, with its headquarters in Mumbai. It is the sole importer for Porsche’s range of sport luxury cars – including the 911, Boxster, Cayman, Macan, Cayenne and Panamera. As for Charles Victor, executive director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the agency’s digital-first thinking and data-driven approach to communication will help the brand create the right ripples. “We have a huge challenge ahead of us and are looking forward to partnering with the team,” he stated on the new partnership.

Part of the Publicis Groupe, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is a full-service communications agency specializing in traditional and digital advertising, branding, design, UI/UX, content and brand consultancy. The agency serves a wide range of local and global clients such as Hero Motocorp, Renault, P&G, Dabur, Jockey, Idea Cellular, Pepperfry, Amway, ITC, Zee, HSBC, Tuborg, Hamdard amongst others.

