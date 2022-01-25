L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags integrated creative mandate of Embassy Group

The agency would begin its partnership with the real estate group by managing the integrated creative mandate for its premium residential portfolio Embassy Springs

Real estate conglomerate, Embassy Group has roped in L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as its creative partner. The agency would begin its partnership with the real estate group by managing the integrated creative mandate for its premium residential portfolio Embassy Springs.

Embassy Group has continually strived to strengthen our brand association with our consumers by relentlessly pushing the boundaries of quality construction and holistic, well-deliberated amenities, Reeza Sebastian Karimpanal, president – residential business, Embassy Group, said. “Focusing on introducing services and facilities that are beneficial, valuable and truly connects with our customers, we are pleased to onboard L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to provide creative solutions and innovative digital strategies for Embassy’s premium residential portfolio. Targeted at a young, aspirational and ever-evolving audience, we are delighted to be working with a partner that strongly understands our future-first philosophy, and who will enable us to establish our new age approach for this segment of homebuyers,” Karimpanal added further.

“We have a deep understanding of the real estate category and have built numerous brands in this space. It is rare to see a group who adds so much value to the customers’ lives, and we look forward to making a difference to Embassy’s ambitions and partnering with them in their success,” Sharon Picardo, senior vice president, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, stated on the association.

Founded in 1993, Embassy Group is a real estate conglomerate with a portfolio of over 62 million sq. ft. of prime commercial, residential and industrial space in India. Embassy has partnered with global investors including Blackstone and

Warburg Pincus at the group and project levels. As an extension of its vision to create world-class urban infrastructure, the company has also contributed in the field of education. As per the company, the group’s community outreach program empowers over 25,000 children across 189 schools to create a positive social impact in India.

Read Also: GroupM announces new roles for Parthasarathy Mandayam and Amin Lakhani

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook