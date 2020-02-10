L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags creative and strategic mandate for Radio Mirchi

Radio Mirchi along with its sub-brands that include Ishq and Mirchi Love, operates 76 stations across 63 cities.

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has won the creative and strategic duty mandate of Radio Mirchi. Publicis Groupe’s creative agency will help Mirchi in its endeavour to become the best multi-media entertainment brand in India by elevating the brand’s properties and guiding them strategically with the best in-class creative solutions. L&K Saatchi & Saatchi won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch.

According to Charles Victor, executive director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the cliché is true – entertainment is exploding in India, and generating plenty of opportunities. “We’re very excited to partner Brand Mirchi on this journey, and it’s already turned into a joyride in just a few days. Add to this, great creative freedom from the client team, and it’s more than we can ask for,” he added.

For Prashant Panday, managing director and CEO, ENIL, the company didn’t want just a creative agency but a strategic partner. “Mirchi Unlimited – that’s how we see our capability and the opportunity that lies ahead of us. We found the perfect partner in L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. A strategic thinking team that’s passionate, enthusiastic and always ready to take on more,” he opined.

Radio Mirchi along with its sub-brands that include Ishq and Mirchi Love, operates 76 stations across 63 cities. Over the years, Radio Mirchi has gone through an evolution as a business, while growing in strength with its core radio business, the brand has also delved into spaces including digital, on-ground and multimedia. While IPs like Mirchi Music Awards, the biggest music awards in the country, services like Mirchi Play (on Gaana) and events such as Mirchi Neon Run have become established properties that is gaining popularity, there are a whole host of other services and activities that are bound to make Mirchi ‘the hottest name in entertainment.’

