L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags branding mandate for Zepto

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has signed a branding and communications mandate for Zepto. In the past month, since coming on board, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has already developed the brand livery, retail and collateral branding. The agency has gone live with Zepto’s first campaign consisting of three digital films and OOH. The films build on the 10-minute delivery promise of the brand using quirky characters and situations. The three DVCs bring alive Zepto’s USP of ‘Groceries delivered in 10 minutes’ signaling urgency, need, product category and the delivery service

“We are at the cusp of not just changing the delivery landscape in the country but consumer behaviour itself. Grocery planning and shopping as we know it today will soon become redundant and Zepto will become a way of life,” Debarjyo Nandi, executive vice president, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said.

The company recently announced a fundraise of $60 million led by Glade Brook Capital with participation from Y Combinator and others. With its optimised network of ‘cloud stores’ or micro-warehouses, Zepto is able to consistently deliver in 10 minutes through a combination of technological and operational excellence. The company is expanding quickly across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR and will be launching in key areas across Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata in the next 30 days.

For Aadit Palicha, founder and CEO, Zepto, Q-commerce has the potential to change the way India shops forever, and that presents a rare opportunity to build a category-defining brand. “We needed an agency partner that understood and could deliver on the ambition we have for Zepto. We found that partner in L&K Saatchi & Saatchi – they have the right balance of a young team that shares our drive, and the experience of strategically-sound leadership. Beyond that, their experience in creating iconic e-commerce brands gave us a significant headstart,” he added.

