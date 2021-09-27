L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Noorbanu Qureshi as VP

Prior to this, Noorbanu Qureshi was with Publicis India as AVP

Integrated business and brand growth agency L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has strengthened its operations in the North and has brought on board Noorbanu Qureshi as vice president. Based out of New Delhi, Noorbanu Qureshi will report to Atin Wahal, EVP (North and East), L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. In her new role, Noorbanu Qureshi would be essaying a key role in leading and strengthening client relationships and business growth for the Northern region.

“With Qureshi on board, I have my team ready for the next chapter of growth in Delhi. I have seen her grow professionally and admire her resilience to deliver and ability to grasp the client’s issues at hand. She is a solution provider at heart and that’s the best quality one can have in today’s ever demanding environment,” Atin Wahal, executive vice president (North and East). L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said.

With over 12 years of experience, Qureshi has worked in advertising field in multiple categories including BFSI, media and entertainment, FMCG and e-commerce. Prior to this, she was with Publicis India as AVP, managing key brands for the agency including Zee TV, Citibank, Times NOW among others. She has also worked at Rediffusion Y&R, DDB Mudra and Leo Burnett India working on various brands such as Complan, Tata Power, Lenskart, Lipton Tea, Tourism Australia and Caratlane, among others. ”What struck me the most is the entrepreneurial spirit and how the agency is able to provide one stop solutions to its clients with the ‘power of one’ approach. I look forward to working with Atin Wahal and a great journey ahead,” she stated.

