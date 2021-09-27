  • MORE MARKET STATS

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Noorbanu Qureshi as VP

By: |
September 27, 2021 9:40 AM

As VP, Noorbanu Qureshi would be essaying a key role in leading and strengthening client relationships and business growth for the northern region

Prior to this, Noorbanu Qureshi was with Publicis India as AVPPrior to this, Noorbanu Qureshi was with Publicis India as AVP

Integrated business and brand growth agency L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has strengthened its operations in the North and has brought on board Noorbanu Qureshi as vice president. Based out of New Delhi, Noorbanu Qureshi will report to Atin Wahal, EVP (North and East), L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. In her new role, Noorbanu Qureshi would be essaying a key role in leading and strengthening client relationships and business growth for the Northern region.

“With Qureshi on board, I have my team ready for the next chapter of growth in Delhi. I have seen her grow professionally and admire her resilience to deliver and ability to grasp the client’s issues at hand. She is a solution provider at heart and that’s the best quality one can have in today’s ever demanding environment,” Atin Wahal, executive vice president (North and East). L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said.

Related News

With over 12 years of experience, Qureshi has worked in advertising field in multiple categories including BFSI, media and entertainment, FMCG and e-commerce. Prior to this, she was with Publicis India as AVP, managing key brands for the agency including Zee TV, Citibank, Times NOW among others. She has also worked at Rediffusion Y&R, DDB Mudra and Leo Burnett India working on various brands such as Complan, Tata Power, Lenskart, Lipton Tea, Tourism Australia and Caratlane, among others. ”What struck me the most is the entrepreneurial spirit and how the agency is able to provide one stop solutions to its clients with the ‘power of one’ approach. I look forward to working with Atin Wahal and a great journey ahead,” she stated.

Read Also: Tata Sky introduces ‘Videshi Kahaniyan’; onboards Rupali Ganguly as face of the service

Read Also: Havas Creative Group India appoints Debopriyo Bhattacherjee as EVP and planning head – North

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Noorbanu Qureshi as VP
Advertisement
Brandwagon

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Premier League’s James Milner and Adam Lallana invest in Upgame
2Tata Sky introduces ‘Videshi Kahaniyan’; onboards Rupali Ganguly as face of the service
3Havas Creative Group India appoints Debopriyo Bhattacherjee as EVP and planning head – North