L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Dipti Rode as senior creative director

Rode will be based out of Mumbai and report into Rohit Malkani, joint national creative director

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has strengthened its creative team and has announced the appointment of Dipti Rode as senior creative director. She will be based out of Mumbai and report to Rohit Malkani, joint national creative director.

Rode is a seasoned creative hand with over 14 years of professional experience across leading agencies in India. She joins the agency from What’s Your Problem (WYP) where she was instrumental in driving creative engagement and strategy for brands like Arrow, Tanishq, Future Generali, Johnnie Walker among others.

“Dipti is an amazing talent with a wealth of experience and solid work behind her. She brings on board a load full of new thinking and we look forward to have her on board,” Malkani said.

Prior to WYP, Dipti has worked with Publicis Ambience, DDB Mudra and Think Why Not. She has played a key role in managing the creative responsibilities for brands across many sectors like FMCG, finance, fashion and lifestyle, retail among others. Some of the brands that have benefited from her creative expertise include Lakmé, Elle18, Enamor, Zee5, Havmor, Healthspring, Vicks, Oral-B, Henko, Park Avenue, Big Bazaar, LIC, Emami, Diageo, among others.

“I look forward to collaborating with my team and helping our clients with effective, efficient and relevant creative solutions,” Rode added on her new role.

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, part of the Publicis Groupe, is a full-service communications agency specialising in traditional and digital advertising, branding, design, UI/UX, content and brand consultancy. The agency serves a wide range of local and global clients, notably Hero Motocorp, Renault, P&G, Dabur, Jockey, Porsche, Idea Cellular, Pepperfry, Amway, ITC, Zee, Tuborg, Hamdard among other companies.

