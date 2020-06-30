L&K Saatchi & Saatchi announces key appointments to its planning team

In the new role, they will report to Snehasis Bose, executive director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India

With the aim of strengthening its core planning team across its offices in India, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has roped in Anuraag Shrivastav as vice president – Planning, North while Shalaka Pradhan has been appointed as brand strategy director. In their new role, they will report to Snehasis Bose, executive director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India.

As VP, Shrivastav’s mandate would be to contribute significantly to brand strategy, build strong relationships with clients, and also to manage and lead the internal strategy team while also playing an active role in the deployment of strategic plans and will be based out of New Delhi. Shrivastav joins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi from FCB Ulka where he was senior brand planning director. He has also been with Enormous Brands and J Walter Thompson in the past and has worked on brands like Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Horlicks, Domino’s, Vistara, National Geographic, OLX, Motorola, Dish TV, Quaker, Aquafina, Hero, among others.

Pradhan, on the other hand, joins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi from Publicis India where she was brand director – Strategy. Prior to Publicis, she has also had stints at Creativeland Asia, FCB Ulka, Cogito Consulting and Grey India. Some of the brands that she has been actively involved in include names such as Nivea, Zee Café, Zee Marathi, Lakmé, Havmor, etc. She will be based out of Bangalore.

Part of the Publicis Groupe, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, is a communications agency that works across traditional and digital advertising, branding, design, UI/UX, content and brand consultancy. The agency serves a number of clients such as Hero Motocorp, Renault, P&G, Dabur, Jockey, Idea Cellular, Pepperfry, Amway, ITC, Zee, HSBC, Tuborg, Hamdard among others.

