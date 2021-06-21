L&K Saatchi and Saatchi to manage the integrated mandate for Relaxo owned Flite

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will be responsible for repositioning the brand and develop consumer focussed brand communication campaigns

Footwear manufacturer Relaxo Footwears Limited has appointed L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to manage the entire integrated mandate of its brand, Flite. The agency will manage the integrated mandate on Flite, which includes mainline, digital and media services.

As its agency of record, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will be responsible for repositioning the brand, develop consumer focussed brand communication campaigns that will be extended on to digital platforms, while also developing always-on content for the brand throughout the year. The media mandate also includes both mainline and digital.

“In our initial conversations with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, there was a complete alignment on the vision of the brand and their approach to it. This assured us of our choice of a reliable partner. I’m very optimistic of this alliance and can foresee the brand getting the right launchpad for the future,” Gaurav Dua, executive director, Relaxo Footwears said.

“It doesn’t happen often that a company that’s a leading manufacturer in a category parks the entire integrated mandate without a pitch only basis the credentials, chemistry and trust in the team. It puts immense responsibility on us to deliver beyond expectations. Flite, one of the biggest brands in the Relaxo portfolio, has done a tremendous job of creating a segment of its own. As their business partner, our role now will be to make sure that the brand takes a new flight in the minds of the consumers and trade, while achieving a growth trajectory that will propel it in a league of its own,” Paritosh Srivastava, MD, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said.

“I welcome L&K Saatchi & Saatchi aboard. I am sure they will prove to be great partners in creating the desired impact in the minds of the consumer for the brand and consolidate our leadership further in the market,” Rajeev Bhatia – AVP marketing, Relaxo Footwears, stated.

