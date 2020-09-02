Lizol’s ‘Safe To Touch’ campaign highlights the importance of surface disinfection

The film has been conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup

Disinfectant brand Lizol has rolled out its new campaign ‘Safe To Touch’ focused on raising awareness during the ongoing pandemic on the importance of surface disinfection to help fight germs and viruses. Conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup, the campaign points to the need to clean and disinfect surfaces to keep loved one’s safe.

The campaign also highlights its product efficacy against the Sars-Cov-2 (Covid-19) virus. Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lizol has been educating consumers on understanding the need for disinfection to help break the chain of this deadly infection, the company said in a statement.

According to Sukhleen Aneja, CMO, marketing director, RB Hygiene, South Asia, Lizol has been working towards educating consumers on the need and importance of surface disinfection to protect our loved ones during the ongoing pandemic. “We are experiencing a heightened hygiene consciousness around us and in that context it’s important for us to educate consumers on the need for surface disinfection along with personal hygiene,” she added stating that Lizol’s range of disinfectant multi-surface cleaners have been tested and proven effective at killing Covid-19 virus. With the new campaign, the company aims to educate consumers to not just clean but disinfect their homes.

This film is about educating consumers on protecting themselves and their families from germs and viruses which is very important and relevant in the current scenario, Prasoon Joshi, CEO and COO, McCann Worldgroup said. “The campaign is looking at creating awareness on germs at home not just on the floors but multiple surfaces like doorknobs, kitchen counters etc among consumers,” he stated.

Read Also: Spotify’s new campaign highlights the ease of tuning into music playlists

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook