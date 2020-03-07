Lizol races ahead of Dettol Toilet Soap to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 8: BARC

Published: March 7, 2020 1:49:11 PM

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser

HUL's ad volume rose 2% in Week 8

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company while Reckitt Benckiser’s Lizol claims the top spot to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 8, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals). 

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose in week 8 to 1,89,325 as opposed to 1,85,193 in Week 7. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, who also witnessed a rise of 14.2% in its ad volumes with 1,46,727 insertion in week 8 from 1,28,430 ad volumes in week 7. ITC Ltd, despite witnessing a dip of 8% to 45,237 in ad insertions managed to retain its spot as the third highest spender. Interestingly, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, which stood at the sixth and the tenth position, respectively, were absent from the top 10 advertiser list in week 8, making space for the entry of Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd and Wipro Ltd at the sixth and seventh position.

Week:7 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd185193
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd128430
3ITC Ltd49342
4Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd38131
5Cadburys India Ltd32075
6Colgate Palmolive India Ltd24537
7Smithkline Beecham23595
8Procter & Gamble23453
9Lakme Lever Ltd21622
10Godrej Consumer Products Ltd18860
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Week:8 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd189325
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd146727
3ITC Ltd45237
4Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd39654
5Cadburys India Ltd33033
6Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd26443
7Wipro Ltd25017
8Lakme Lever Ltd22586
9Smithkline Beecham21521
10Procter & Gamble21146
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individual

 

Reckitt Benckiser’s Lizol claimed the number one spot as the most advertised brand, nudging its soap brand Dettol Toilet Soaps to the second place by increasing its ad insertion by 39% to 19,546 in week 8. Inversely, Dettol Toilet Soap and German transnational technology company Trivago, which stood at the second spot in week 7, witnessed a dip in their as volumes of 21% and 2%, respectively dropping down to second and third position in week 8. Meanwhile, Lux Toilet Soap climbed up the ladder to grab the fourth spot in week 8 as opposed to sixth position it held in week 7 as it saw 10% increase in its ad volumes. Interestingly, Amazon.in, which was absent from last week’s top brands list, has claimed the fifth spot in week 8 with 12,242 insertions.

Interestingly, Olx.in which stood at the fourth position in week 7, was absent from the week 8 list. Similarly, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel and Strepsils Orange  which stood at the sixth, eighth and ninth position also were absent from the week 8 list. Meanwhile,Harpic, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner and Unicharm Mamy Poko Pants made an entry to the list in week 8 at sixth, seventh and tenth position, respectively. 

Week:7 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Dettol Toilet Soaps22179
2Trivago14250
3Lizol14046
4Olx.in13889
5Lux Toilet Soap11960
6Dettol Antiseptic Liquid11683
7Policybazaar.com11341
8Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel10407
9Strepsils Orange10232
10Dove Hair Fall Rescue9863
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Week:8 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Lizol19546
2Dettol Toilet Soaps17341
3Trivago13694
4Lux Toilet Soap13158
5Amazon.in12242
6Harpic10975
7Harpic Bathroom Cleaner10736
8Policybazaar.Com10710
9Dove Hair Fall Rescue10120
10Unicharm Mamy Poko Pants10044
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

2PUMA signs Kareena Kapoor Khan as the new brand ambassador
3Coronavirus impact: IPL and Star India’s fate hangs by a thread