Lizol races ahead of Dettol Toilet Soap to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 8: BARC

HUL ’s ad volume rose 2% in Week 8

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company while Reckitt Benckiser’s Lizol claims the top spot to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 8, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose in week 8 to 1,89,325 as opposed to 1,85,193 in Week 7. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, who also witnessed a rise of 14.2% in its ad volumes with 1,46,727 insertion in week 8 from 1,28,430 ad volumes in week 7. ITC Ltd, despite witnessing a dip of 8% to 45,237 in ad insertions managed to retain its spot as the third highest spender. Interestingly, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, which stood at the sixth and the tenth position, respectively, were absent from the top 10 advertiser list in week 8, making space for the entry of Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd and Wipro Ltd at the sixth and seventh position.

Week:7 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 185193 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 128430 3 ITC Ltd 49342 4 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 38131 5 Cadburys India Ltd 32075 6 Colgate Palmolive India Ltd 24537 7 Smithkline Beecham 23595 8 Procter & Gamble 23453 9 Lakme Lever Ltd 21622 10 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 18860 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Week:8 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 189325 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 146727 3 ITC Ltd 45237 4 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 39654 5 Cadburys India Ltd 33033 6 Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd 26443 7 Wipro Ltd 25017 8 Lakme Lever Ltd 22586 9 Smithkline Beecham 21521 10 Procter & Gamble 21146 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individual

Reckitt Benckiser’s Lizol claimed the number one spot as the most advertised brand, nudging its soap brand Dettol Toilet Soaps to the second place by increasing its ad insertion by 39% to 19,546 in week 8. Inversely, Dettol Toilet Soap and German transnational technology company Trivago, which stood at the second spot in week 7, witnessed a dip in their as volumes of 21% and 2%, respectively dropping down to second and third position in week 8. Meanwhile, Lux Toilet Soap climbed up the ladder to grab the fourth spot in week 8 as opposed to sixth position it held in week 7 as it saw 10% increase in its ad volumes. Interestingly, Amazon.in, which was absent from last week’s top brands list, has claimed the fifth spot in week 8 with 12,242 insertions.

Interestingly, Olx.in which stood at the fourth position in week 7, was absent from the week 8 list. Similarly, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel and Strepsils Orange which stood at the sixth, eighth and ninth position also were absent from the week 8 list. Meanwhile,Harpic, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner and Unicharm Mamy Poko Pants made an entry to the list in week 8 at sixth, seventh and tenth position, respectively.

Week:7 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Dettol Toilet Soaps 22179 2 Trivago 14250 3 Lizol 14046 4 Olx.in 13889 5 Lux Toilet Soap 11960 6 Dettol Antiseptic Liquid 11683 7 Policybazaar.com 11341 8 Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel 10407 9 Strepsils Orange 10232 10 Dove Hair Fall Rescue 9863 TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Week:8 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Lizol 19546 2 Dettol Toilet Soaps 17341 3 Trivago 13694 4 Lux Toilet Soap 13158 5 Amazon.in 12242 6 Harpic 10975 7 Harpic Bathroom Cleaner 10736 8 Policybazaar.Com 10710 9 Dove Hair Fall Rescue 10120 10 Unicharm Mamy Poko Pants 10044 TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

