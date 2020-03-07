Lizol races ahead of Dettol Toilet Soap to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 8: BARC

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company while Reckitt Benckiser’s Lizol claims the top spot to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 8, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).
In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose in week 8 to 1,89,325 as opposed to 1,85,193 in Week 7. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, who also witnessed a rise of 14.2% in its ad volumes with 1,46,727 insertion in week 8 from 1,28,430 ad volumes in week 7. ITC Ltd, despite witnessing a dip of 8% to 45,237 in ad insertions managed to retain its spot as the third highest spender. Interestingly, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, which stood at the sixth and the tenth position, respectively, were absent from the top 10 advertiser list in week 8, making space for the entry of Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd and Wipro Ltd at the sixth and seventh position.
|Week:7 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|185193
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|128430
|3
|ITC Ltd
|49342
|4
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|38131
|5
|Cadburys India Ltd
|32075
|6
|Colgate Palmolive India Ltd
|24537
|7
|Smithkline Beecham
|23595
|8
|Procter & Gamble
|23453
|9
|Lakme Lever Ltd
|21622
|10
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|18860
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
|Week:8 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|189325
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|146727
|3
|ITC Ltd
|45237
|4
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|39654
|5
|Cadburys India Ltd
|33033
|6
|Amazon Online India Pvt Ltd
|26443
|7
|Wipro Ltd
|25017
|8
|Lakme Lever Ltd
|22586
|9
|Smithkline Beecham
|21521
|10
|Procter & Gamble
|21146
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individual
Reckitt Benckiser’s Lizol claimed the number one spot as the most advertised brand, nudging its soap brand Dettol Toilet Soaps to the second place by increasing its ad insertion by 39% to 19,546 in week 8. Inversely, Dettol Toilet Soap and German transnational technology company Trivago, which stood at the second spot in week 7, witnessed a dip in their as volumes of 21% and 2%, respectively dropping down to second and third position in week 8. Meanwhile, Lux Toilet Soap climbed up the ladder to grab the fourth spot in week 8 as opposed to sixth position it held in week 7 as it saw 10% increase in its ad volumes. Interestingly, Amazon.in, which was absent from last week’s top brands list, has claimed the fifth spot in week 8 with 12,242 insertions.
Interestingly, Olx.in which stood at the fourth position in week 7, was absent from the week 8 list. Similarly, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel and Strepsils Orange which stood at the sixth, eighth and ninth position also were absent from the week 8 list. Meanwhile,Harpic, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner and Unicharm Mamy Poko Pants made an entry to the list in week 8 at sixth, seventh and tenth position, respectively.
|Week:7 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Dettol Toilet Soaps
|22179
|2
|Trivago
|14250
|3
|Lizol
|14046
|4
|Olx.in
|13889
|5
|Lux Toilet Soap
|11960
|6
|Dettol Antiseptic Liquid
|11683
|7
|Policybazaar.com
|11341
|8
|Moov Advance Diclofenac Gel
|10407
|9
|Strepsils Orange
|10232
|10
|Dove Hair Fall Rescue
|9863
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
|Week:8 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Lizol
|19546
|2
|Dettol Toilet Soaps
|17341
|3
|Trivago
|13694
|4
|Lux Toilet Soap
|13158
|5
|Amazon.in
|12242
|6
|Harpic
|10975
|7
|Harpic Bathroom Cleaner
|10736
|8
|Policybazaar.Com
|10710
|9
|Dove Hair Fall Rescue
|10120
|10
|Unicharm Mamy Poko Pants
|10044
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
