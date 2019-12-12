Livspace appoints Essence as the media agency of record in India

As a brand, Livspace is constantly working to replace conventional pain points in home interior design with a seamless, positive experience.

Global data and measurement-driven media agency Essence has been appointed as the integrated media agency of record in India by Livspace. Led out of Bengaluru, Essence will manage offline media and digital brand media for Livspace, supported by the agency’s practices across strategy, analytics, integrated media planning, media activation and advertising operations.

Livspace is a fast-growing online interior design platform that offers a three-sided marketplace, connecting interior designers, vendors and homeowners. It provides end-to-end services for home interiors such as kitchens, wardrobes and furniture, to renovating and contracting services ranging from flooring to painting. As a technology-first company, it employs a combination of data science, algorithms and design to create unique experiences for homeowners, and scale the job of interior designers. Currently, Livspace serves nine metro areas in India, with a community of over 20,000 customers and over 3,500 interior designers.

As a brand, Livspace is constantly working to replace conventional pain points in home interior design with a seamless, positive experience. The shift from product and commodity within home interiors to a complete living solution needs to be communicated in an integrated manner across both offline and online outreach, Kartikeya Bhandari, chief marketing officer, Livspace, said. “With Essence on board, we are looking to strengthen our ongoing conversations with consumers via digitised personal engagements, while retaining the same approach and brand promise in our offline engagements. Our core strengths of connecting technology to solve supply-side issues make us an extremely differentiated brand and we are well-poised to change the way home designing is being delivered to the end consumer in the country today. Essence appealed to us with their experience and clarity of thought when understanding our business,” he added.

“Livspace is charting the way for building an exciting new offering, one that will transform the way consumers look to enhance their living spaces. We share a similar approach to the use of data, analytics and technology to enhance strategy and the human expertise behind our work. With our full-service media offering, we aim to deliver valuable, relevant and trustworthy advertising to their customers,” said Anand Chakravarthy, managing director, Essence India.

Livspace is the latest technology-driven company to select Essence as its integrated media agency of record in India this year, joining Vedantu, Wakefit and ZEE5, alongside Airtel, Britannia, Flipkart, Google, and Honda motorcycles and scooters. Essence’s continued growth in India and across APAC represents the region’s growing investment in transformational, data-driven approaches to marketing, and advertising that creates value for consumers.

