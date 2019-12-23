Livpure urges people to celebrate Christmas with #PurityKaGift

The campaign will be rolled out across Facebook, Google, YouTube and other digital platforms

With Christmas around the corner, water purification brand Livpure has launched its new digital campaign #PurityKaGift. Keeping in mind the festive season, Livpure has been creating relatable, engaging and innovative campaigns wherein they connect with the consumers personally. Through this campaign, Livpure aims to focus on spreading the brand’s Christmas theme #SabkoEkPurityKaGiftBantaHa. This campaign film has been rolled out across Facebook, Google, YouTube and other digital platforms.

The campaign video captures the essence of togetherness wherein a father is enacting the role of a Santa Clause. The kids are seen being engrossed in the cheerful vibe of the festival and seeing their father entering with Christmas gifts, puts a huge smile on everyone’s faces. On the other hand, the mother being the most protective and concerned member of the family backs the father with pride for his gesture towards the kids by offering him a glass of purity.

Read Also: Dentsu India Slingshot bags creative mandate for Melorra

According to Sushil Matey, director – marketing, Livpure, and CEO, Livpure SmartHomes, Livpure has always believed in providing the best of the services to the consumers, something the campaign bring into the light. “With this new digital campaign, we are stepping ahead and spreading happiness to everyone. This initiative is to bring the families together and celebrate this festival with goodness and gift them the purity of water through Livpure RO,’ he added.

Founded in 2012 in India, Livpure Private Limited has emerged as a strong player in the water purification industry. Livpure claims to be the fastest growing water purification company and is focused on delivering Smart Water Purifiers which are IOT enabled. Livpure launched India’s first Intelligent Touch Technology and Smart RO based water purifier. The brand is endorsed by cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar as the brand values of consistency, quality, reliability, performance resonate very strongly.

Read Also: Publicis Sapient’s Teresa Barreira on how CMOs role has evolved from being the custodians of a brand to that of being drivers who enable growth