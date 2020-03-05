Livpure urges Indians to save water this Holi season

The campaign has been released across all social media platforms

Ahead of Holi, water purification company Livpure launched a campaign #BinaPaaniHoliManani to draw attention towards the need to conserve water in the country. Conceptualised by Famous Innovations, the campaign has been released across social media platforms.

With an attempt to put an end to rampant handling of water resources, the messaging is directed to discard the usage of water balloons which contribute immensely towards the wastage of water during the festival. The idea behind the campaign was to create awareness on how much water is wasted during Holi and how one little step can save millions of litres of water that is wasted in one day, Sushil Matey, director- marketing, Livpure and CEO, Livpure Smart Homes said. “With this new digital campaign, our idea is to educate the consumers about celebrating this festival without wasting water and yet enjoy the festivity,” he emphasised.

The campaign features young kids who will be the major bearers to the water crisis situation in the country. In the film, the kids are seen making a statement on the importance of saving water on the alarming issue of the water crisis in the country by hoarding water balloons to stop its sale.

According to Livpure, studies indicate that 40% of the Indian population would not have access to drinking water by 2030. Despite the panic, there has not been any substantial change in people’s outlook towards water wasted during Holi believes Matey.

The campaign pursues its philosophy of creating conversations around water conservation, believes Raj Kamble, founder and CCO, Famous Innovations. “We urge people to celebrate to their fullest but without wasting any water. As the years pass, the situation around water is only getting worse and it’s important for our sustenance that we start taking all possible steps towards water conservation,” he elaborated.

