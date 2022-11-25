Livon hair serum has partnered with Ogilvy to launch #KeepAbreastAndLivon campaign

Marico Limited’s hair serum brand, Livon has collaborated with Ogilvy to launch its #KeepAbreastAndLivon campaign.

Through the campaign, the brand aims to urge women to check for breast cancer every month in an effort to beat breast cancer, it claimed. The campaign video was conceptualised and executed by Ogilvy’s Content Force, the video emphasises the importance of self-check for every woman.

As part of the campaign, the brand has partnered with Dr. Lakshmi Sukumaran to guide followers in the right way to self-check. To stay relevant to the brand’s target audience comprising women between the ages of 18 to 35, Livon has accurately demonstrated the process of checking for breast cancer for its campaign video.

Also Read: Spain has the highest chance of winning the FIFA World Cup, followed by Argentina

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook