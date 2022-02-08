LivLong ropes in Apurv Singh as marketing head

He will be entitled to oversee the entire brand’s marketing and communication strategies

LivLong has announced the appointment of Apurv Singh as the brand’s head of marketing. He will be entitled to oversee the entire brand’s marketing and communication strategies. With his proven expertise, Apurv will efficiently modernize marketing and advertising strategies to suit the post-pandemic era of digital and traditional media.

Singh has successfully cumulated his prominence as star leader, over the tenor of his expert excursion, in communication with relevant experience dealing with the marketing communication for the most prominent MNC’s of the nation, the company said in a statement. “He has donned multiple hats with equal ease and proved his excellence in each sector. His expertise includes launching, building, and scaling various D2C brands. He also understands enterprise technology, media advocacy, and analyst relations,” it added. In addition, Singh has worked with a broad array of corporate brands and profiles, which has eventually shaped his professional persona.

“It is a great honour to be associated with this brand. I hope to bring more growth to the company with my knowledge in marketing,” Singh said, adding that he looks forward to giving LivLong a marketing and advertising boost so that the company paces in the post-pandemic era. Singh has previously worked with Times Internet as well as with Big Bazaar as an e-commerce and digital marketing lead.

