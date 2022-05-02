Living Food unveils its ‘Learning Food’ campaign

Living Food has launched its new social media campaign ‘Learning Food’. The campaign aims to highlight the lesser known, local, seasonal food products that people across the country are not too familiar with. The social media campaign will present the history of food items, what goes into growing them, and the effort the company makes to bring them to people’s doorsteps. Additionally, through the ad film, Living Food brings into the limelight the farmers and producers that are socially and economically empowered as a result of their partnership with Living Food. The social media campaign will be rolled out on the company’s Instagram, YouTube and other social media channels and will cover multiple such foods over the next three months.

For Akash Sajith, founder and CEO, Living Food, exotic fruits such as raspberries, nectarine, and orange mandarins can be found easily in even India’s tier 2 towns, yet a large number of people are still unaware of the unique range of fruits and vegetables that their own country offers. “Our campaign ‘food from our roots’ is an effort to make people aware of the unique fruits and vegetables of the country, their origin, nutritional benefits, the farmers that grow them and the effort involved in bringing them fresh to people’s doorsteps,” he stated.

The first part of the series has been released and the first fruit that is being covered as a part of the campaign is ‘nungus’ (Ice Apples). The first video of the three part series on nungus showcases a nungu farmer, Perianna getting ready for action with his tools and climbing up the 100ft nungus tree to offer the people their first sight of nungus. Parts two and three of the series discuss the fruit, different recipes that could be made using the fruit, the tree, and the cultural significance associated with the tree.

