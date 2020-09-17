Liqvd Asia bags integrated service mandate of Stylam Industries

The mandate includes 360-degree media planning and buying, creative services, sports management and digital/social services for its principal brand Stylam Laminates

Digital marketing agency Liqvd Asia has signed Stylam Industries as an integrated services client to emphasize on strengthening the brand visibility in India aligned with the business goals. The account will be handled out of Liqvd Asia’s Gurgaon office.

As per the mandate, Liqvd Asia will be responsible for a comprehensive media strategy that would focus on brand awareness of digital platforms and touchpoints in a creative and innovative way. The mandate includes 360-degree media planning and buying, creative services, sports management and digital/social services for its principal brand Stylam Laminates.

In the process, Liqvd Asia is about to release a TV commercial and digital commercial across all media channels of Stylam Industries for their partnership with the Kings XI Punjab as an associate sponsor of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL). This time of the year nothing gets bigger than IPL and we are doing a big bang launch around it and are proud to partner with Kings XI Punjab, Tanushree Radhakrishnan, COO, Liqvd Asia said. “We have devised a very tongue-in-cheek kind of a humorous creative approach, to cater to the audience in this low involvement, dealer centric category to create a buzz around Stylam and drive mass awareness,” she added.

According to Arnab Mitra, managing director, Liqvd Asia, the move will help the agency leverage the integrated media capabilities as well as full-service offering to deliver the next level of evolution for Stylam Industries. “We will showcase our strengths and prowess through the campaigns that will commence shortly,” he added.

“We are excited to have Liqvd Asia on board to not only help us with better presence over the digital front but covering the media campaign as a whole. We see them as a strategic partner in our efforts towards building effective and lasting relationships with all our stakeholders. This partnership is aligned with a common aim to enhance our standing as India’s top most laminate brand for providing value added surfaces,” Manit Gupta, director, Stylam Industries said.

Read Also: Milk Bikis celebrates the unique and unbreakable bond of childhood friendships

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook