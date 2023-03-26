Liqvd Asia appoints Vaibhav Ajmera as director – business and services for its south India business

In a recent announcement, Liqvd Asia has announced Vaibhav Ajmera as director – Business and Services, and will be heading the agency’s south India operations.

As per the company, Ajmera will be responsible for upscaling digital offerings in Bangalore. He will also be implementing new-age strategies, and tools in order to create solutions for brands.

Monish Shanghavi, head of Business and Services, Liqvd Asia, said on the development, “We welcome Vaibhav Ajmera to the Liqvd Asia fold. His formidable experience across brands and sectors should stand us in good stead. We look forward to Vaibhav playing a key role in the company charting a smart growth, going forward.”

Commenting on the appointment, Vaibhav Ajmera, Director – Business and Services, Liqvd Asia, said, “I am excited to be joining this company at this juncture of its growth. Bangalore is key to the growth of the company. I see a bright future for Liqvd Asia in the background of an expanding economy of the country Considering the fact that this is my second stint here I look forward to take the business forward to a newer height.”

A digital marketing enthusiast, Ajmera brings with him a decade of experience in building brand persona on digital platforms. Prior to Liqvd Asia, he has worked across brands and sectors including BFSI, Fintech, Automobile, IT Sports, Healthcare, Apparel, FMCG, Fashion, and Beauty. He has worked with names which include Mumbai Indians, Tata Sky, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet Channel, Eurosport Channel, London Dairy, Tata Power, Tata Nexarc, Parle, PUMA, Allen Solly, Peter England, F21, American Eagle, Living Foodz Channel, TVS Raider, Starcity+, Jupiter, Sport, IQube and more.

