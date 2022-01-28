Liqvd Asia appoints Anish Varghese as chief creative officer

In his new role, Varghese will be responsible for accelerating Liqvd Asia’s creative businesses

Liqvd Asia has appointed Anish Varghese as its chief creative officer. In his new role, Varghese will be responsible for accelerating Liqvd Asia’s creative businesses as well as championing creativity within and beyond the company. For Arnab Mitra, managing director, Liqvd Asia, Varghese comes with a reputation for creating successful and famous campaigns for brands across different sectors. “He brings a unique combination of global and regional experience and craft. He has the energy to mentor, create and lead. I have no doubt he will inspire the best in our people. I am really looking forward to working with him,” Mitra said.



Varghese brings with him more than 22 years of experience in advertising and building narratives for new-age digital advertising. He has worked with brands across categories including Visa, KIA, Reebok, National Geographic, Royal Challenge, Captain Morgan, BIRA, CEAT, Marks & Spencer, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, SKORE, Toyota, ICICI Bank, Acer, among others.



“My whole career has been driven by the aim of transforming agencies and building a complete culture of creativity. I have always been part of a creative system that yields results and firmly believes in ideation that solves problems. I am looking forward to working with the bright and young team here at Liqvd Asia and motivating the client to build incredible stories with experience and modern creativity,” Varghese said.



Varghese was associated Dentsu Isobar as mentor and practice lead for the creativity, innovation wing – NowLab and Films Division – Orange Candy. He is also credited for the growth story and portfolio-building for Dentsu Isobar and Interactive Avenues (IPG Group).

