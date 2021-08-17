Lionsgate India appoints Mrinalini Khanna as the content head for Indian originals

Prior to this, Mrinalini Khanna was with Endemolshine for 14 years.

Lionsgate India has appointed Mrinalini Khanna as the content head for Indian originals. In her new role, Khanna will aim at developing, creating, and producing content for both the studio as well as the platform Lionsgate Play. Mrinalini Khanna brings strong domain expertise on consumer centric business to this role combined with an in-depth understanding of the content development in the OTT space, Rohit Jain, managing director, Lionsgate South Asia and networks- emerging markets Asia, said. “Her creative experience and commitment will be very valuable in shaping and developing content strategy for the Lionsgate Play in India,” he added. The appointment came into effect on August 16.

Prior to this, Mrinalini Khanna was with Endemolshine for 14 years. During her stint, she set up a robust content slate and set the foundation for their venture into premium scripted production by identifying books, partnerships, and collaborations as well as with productions which include The Test Case, M.O.M, Bombay Begums and Aarya. Prior to that, she worked in content and production for Miditech and NDTV. “Lionsgate Play is a brand with a distinctive identity that echoes with today’s viewers. I look forward to this new chapter in my life and support the team through the next phase of the content expansion journey,” she stated.

Lionsgate Play is a premium streaming service from Lionsgate India and Starz and offers Hollywood content for Indian consumers. Lionsgate Play has a widely distributed network in the region spanning across partnerships like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Jio FTTH, Apple TV+, Amazon Firestick, OEM’s with an ambitious roadmap ahead. Lionsgate Play also develops and produces a diverse slate of high-budget premium Indian originals.

