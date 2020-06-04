Lionsgate India acquires streaming rights for hollywood blockbusters from PVR Pictures

The partnership with PVR enables Lionsgate Play to offer world-wide quality content to their audiences

In order to bank in on the rise in consumption of content over the last few days, content and entertainment firm Lionsgate India has acquired streaming rights of multiple blockbuster movies from PVR Pictures for Lionsgate Play, a Hollywood content curation platform. The deal includes several titles that are premiers and some marquee library titles with huge box office behind them.

This partnership with PVR enables Lionsgate Play to offer world-wide quality content to their audiences. According to the content platform, the Lionsgate Play portfolio includes Hollywood films across genres such as action-thriller to comedy and drama. Moreover, it has also recently acquired a cinema collection which has films that have witnessed enormous global box office numbers during their releases.

Apart from these, Lionsgate Play also plans to continue rolling out a number of films in different languages throughout this year to connect with the diversified audiences in the country. “Recognising the growing demand for Hollywood films in local Indian languages the OTT player will be dubbing some of these films in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and more in the near future,” the company said in a statement.

Lionsgate is a global content platform whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms are available to audiences around the world. Lionsgate content drives a growing presence in interactive and location-based entertainment, video games, esports and other new entertainment technologies. Lionsgate’s content initiatives are backed by a nearly 17,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global sales and distribution infrastructure.

