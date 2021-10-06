Lionsgate appoints Gayathiri Guliani as VP, licensing and content partnerships, South Asia

Guliani will be closely working with Rohit Jain, managing director for Lionsgate-South Asia and Networks-Emerging Markets Asia

Lionsgate on Wednesday announced the appointment of Gayathiri Guliani as vice president, licensing and content partnerships, Lionsgate South Asia. A media specialist and pioneer with an experience of over two decades in the creative and business side of the entertainment industry, Guliani will be closely working with Rohit Jain, managing director for Lionsgate-South Asia and Networks-Emerging Markets Asia.

With over 23 years of experience in planning, strategising, content development, green lighting process of the local content films, she has in-depth knowledge and understanding of the licensing markets in India and globally. She has worked with entertainment brands such as Star TV, Channel V, Viacom 18, Reliance Entertainment Group and Sahara One Motion Pictures, among others. Prior to joining Lionsgate India, she was director, international business and revenues with Sony Pictures India.

“We at Lionsgate are thrilled to have Gayathiri as the newest member in the team. Her rich knowledge of the Media and Entertainment landscape in India and South Asia will help our rapid growth and pace immensely. We look forward to an exciting journey with her and wish her all the best,” Jain said on the appointment.

“It is a privilege to be a part of a company that holds a strong brand legacy that’s iconic. Excited in taking the vision ahead and building new partnerships. I am looking forward to establishing path breaking milestones with the help of Lionsgate India team” Guliani stated in her new role.

Lionsgate Play, a premium streaming service from Lionsgate India and Starz, offers bespoke quality content to its users. Lionsgate Play has a widely distributed network spanning across partnerships such as Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Jio FTTH, Apple TV+, Amazon Firestick, Prime Video Channel, OEM’s.

