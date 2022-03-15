Lintas C:EX Entertainment brings Niranjana H as creative director, brand solutions

With this new appointment, Niranjana will be responsible for identifying and creating content opportunities for brands

Lintas C:EX Entertainment, the newly launched branded and original content division of MullenLowe Lintas Group, has announced Niranjana H as creative director – brand solutions as part of the Lintas C:EX Entertainment creative team to lead brand solutions. With this new appointment, Niranjana will be responsible for identifying and creating content opportunities for brands.

A broadcast media and entertainment professional, Niranjana comes with over nine years of production experience across films and television with expertise across the board in ideation, producing, writing, pre and post-production. As per the company, her experience across different genres – both fiction and non-fiction – combined with an understanding of content development – both scripted and non-scripted – will help the division to curate a slate of original content IPs.

In her previous professional journey, Niranjana has been a part of Discovery Communications, Zee Entertainment and most recently, Arré (U Digital Content Pvt Ltd). She has been responsible for story development, scripting, production and the final output for fiction programming during her aforementioned stints. At Zee Entertainment, Niranjana contributed to more than five prime time shows as well as weekend shows – Qubool Hai, Neeli Chatri Wale, among others, and owned the programming, content curation and strategy for TLC, TLC HD World and Investigation Discovery at Discovery Communications. She was also the executive producer on Discovery and Discovery Plus originals apart from the curation.

MullenLowe Lintas Group aims to strengthen its foothold in the original and branded content space through Lintas C:EX Entertainment. The Group had appointed Yogesh Manwani as president to lead its entertainment content business followed by Shailendra Jha’s appointment as lead content advisor – fiction originals. As per the company, this new appointment is another step in the direction of furthering the divisions’ vision of telling impactful and entertaining stories.

