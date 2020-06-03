LinkedIn’s #InItTogether campaign highlights the power of community amid uncertain times

The campaign has been launched on the professional platform

Professional network platform LinkedIn has rolled out its #InItTogether brand campaign to

highlight how the power of community is helping professionals stay productive and relevant amid these uncertain times. The campaign has been launched on the platform.

The new film features real stories of members across career stages, and how they are adapting, innovating, and leaning on their networks to push forward in this new world of work. Through the stories of four real members, the brand campaign puts into focus how they leveraged the platform’s potential to connect with others, to upskill, to tap into conversations and glean insights that matter today.

According to the platform, LinkedIn’s Network Gap data suggests that people with strong networks are more confident about gaining access to opportunities than those with weaker networks. Moreover, now, more than ever, professionals are turning to the platform to learn how they can navigate the varied challenges posed by the pandemic.

For Srividya Gopani, director – Brand and Consumer Marketing, APAC and China, LinkedIn, members from diverse professions and varied levels of experience have come together to inspire each other with personal stories and professional counsel on LinkedIn. “Our brand campaign features four such stories that reflect the power of ‘community’ and support our members in their professional lives in these uncertain times. We hope these member stories will encourage professionals to build the right expertise, gain relevant skills and knowledge, and make the right connections at this time,” she added further.

Founded in 2003 in Silicon Valley by Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn is a professional network platform with a presence across the globe. The company has a diversified business model with revenue coming from talent solutions, marketing solutions, and premium subscriptions products.

Read Also: ZEE5 celebrates eccentricity with new brand campaign “Atrangi Dekho. Atrangi Raho”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook