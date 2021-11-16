LinkedIn partners with The Glitch to roll out the second phase of #FindTheBalance campaign

The #FindTheBalance brand campaign is a reminder for our members to hit pause, reconnect with their family, friends, and colleagues, and find a new idea of balance

Online professional network LinkedIn has joined hands with digital creative agency The Glitch, to launch phase II of the #FindTheBalance campaign that provokes honest conversations about the realities of working from home and the struggle of finding work-life balance amid the pandemic. The new ad films throw spotlight on the importance of well-being in today’s remote hustle culture by encouraging professionals to hit pause and strike the right balance between work and life in the new world of work.

Professionals in India are grappling with burnout at this time, and the Future of Work perception study also finds that professionals today value work-life balance (52%) even more than job security (50%), Sivaram Parameswaran, head, brand marketing, Asia Pacific, LinkedIn, said. “The #FindTheBalance brand campaign is a reminder for our members to hit pause, reconnect with their family, friends, and colleagues, and find a new idea of balance. As the world of work continues to evolve, we are committed to fostering a sense of community for our members to connect, spark conversations, share ideas, and encourage each other to build flexible schedules and a well-rounded lifestyle,” he added.

In phase II of the campaign, the three films take a deeper look at the lives of the characters introduced in the first #FindTheBalance film, and presents three 35-second films that depict the lives of professionals Vedika, Andrew and Gaurav, who struggle to keep up with work-from-home challenges. Through a closer look at the details of their individual journeys, the campaign aims to inspire professionals to find a new perspective, a new idea of balance, urging them to look beyond their professional lives, embrace their personal identities, and reconnect with their loved ones, colleagues, and friends. Conceptualised and executed by The Glitch, these films are also being supported by a social media campaign across LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter that encourages professionals to rewrite motivational quotes to make them more relatable for the post-pandemic world of work that professionals find themselves in today.

“What I love about this campaign is the mirror it holds up to our lives. In the last 1.5 years, working from home gave us so many new perspectives. It taught us to bond deeply with our family, giving us the advantage of having all meals with them, as opposed to a ‘rushed’ breakfast, and a ‘tired’ dinner. It showed us how to make time for family, or carve out time for self, whether it’s doing things we love or just a quiet coffee and sunset session. Whatever it means to you, however you do it, this campaign is a beautiful reminder to #FindTheBalance,” Lucille Pereira, creative director, Glitch, stated.

Read Also: Kerala Blasters FC partners with Sporjo

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook