LinkedIn launches ‘Stories’ in India

Professional networking platform LinkedIn on Tuesday launched the ‘Stories’ feature in India to help members share everyday professional moments and experiences with their communities more casually, creatively, and authentically. The new feature allows members to publish photos and videos up to 20 seconds long, which will be visible on their profiles for 24 hours.

Stories allow members to send messages to connections and followers, and mention or tag connections in a story. They can also see who has viewed their story, increasing engagement and giving insight on activity for your posts. Additionally, features such as ‘Question of the Day’, asks members what they’re working on or how they recharge on their day off, and their story responses help members start new conversations, the company said in a statement. Members can share their everyday professional moments such as work-from-home setups, daily routines, work motivations, events, team calls, industry news, and insights quickly and with ease as it does not stay on a member’s permanent profile.

In a virtually connected world, ‘Stories’ are the virtual water coolers, where members can share their everyday professional moments in a creative and authentic way, and find a new way to stay connected with their networks, Ashutosh Gupta, India country manager, LinkedIn said. “Along with the launch of Stories, we have also introduced a host of platform enhancements that offer an inclusive and enjoyable LinkedIn experience. The new look and feel of LinkedIn showcases our commitment to creating an engaging, supportive, diverse, and respectful community, which is at the heart of everything we do at LinkedIn,” he added further.

The platform also introduced a new, streamlined search experience, which will introduce a blended search results page with defined recommendations organised by people, jobs, groups, companies, schools, content, LinkedIn Learning courses, and online events. To help keep conversations going, the platform has also introduced a variety of new features that allow for richer ways to communicate while also giving members more control over messages and conversations. The new messaging experience also offers video meeting integration, making it easy for members to switch the conversation from chat to face-to-face using Microsoft Teams, Bluejeans by Verizon, or Zoom directly in their LinkedIn message threads.

