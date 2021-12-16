LinkedIn launches new campaign to promote the launch of Hindi on the platform

The campaign highlights how everyday conversations in the professional world can now take place in Hindi on LinkedIn

LinkedIn has launched a new campaign to promote the launch of Hindi language on the platform. As the platform has introduced the first Indian regional language on the platform, its new campaign highlights how everyday conversations in the professional world can now take place in Hindi on LinkedIn. “Hindi is spoken by nearly 44% of the Indian population today, and with the introduction of the language on LinkedIn, we hope to foster an even deeper sense of belonging for Hindi speaking professionals in the workplace,” Sivaram Parameswaran, head, brand marketing, Asia Pacific, LinkedIn, said.



“With the launch of Hindi, our goal is to bring down language barriers for Hindi speaking professionals on LinkedIn, so more professionals and customers can unlock greater value from the platform through content, jobs, and networking, and express themselves in a language that they are comfortable with,” Parameswaran added.



The campaign will run across digital, outdoor, radio, audio, and print media. While the campaign creative is inspired by Hindi barakhadi, it will be featured in out-of-home (OOH) across Mumbai and Delhi covering key commuter locations such as corporate hubs, airport media, metro trains, and busy arterial roads. Moreover, full page print ads will also go live from December 17, 2021, across Hindi-speaking newspapers.



Vidya Balan and Pankaj Tripathi have been onboarded as the ‘voice’ of LinkedIn in Hindi. The two audio spots are being aired on radio stations across all metros and tier 1 cities of Hindi-speaking markets. In addition, the sports are also being aired across audio streaming platforms including Jio Saavn, Gaana, and Spotify.



The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by The Glitch. According to Lucille Pereira, creative director, The Glitch, said, Hindi is a milestone launch in LinkedIn’s journey of becoming more accessible and equitable for Hindi speaking professionals. To celebrate this moment, the agency wanted to create a campaign that would build strong audio and visual association between the Hindi alphabet and workplace scenarios.



“Ergo, we chose key visual mediums to help people see these Hindi words representing cultural and professional scenarios, and key audio channels with high-profile voiceovers that would help them hear these words — a collective of which helps us effectively land the message that LinkedIn is now available in Hindi as well,” Pereira said.

Read Also: The Q launches its first brand campaign featuring Ravi Dubey

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook