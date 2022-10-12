LinkedIn launches its deep sales platform to make sales predictions

LinkedIn has launched its first deep sales platform which has opened up a new category of business-to-business (B2B) sales intelligence technology. According to the company, the technology is claimed to be a breakthrough solution for businesses as it learns from data to make predictions and recommendations at a scale that may not be possible for sellers to achieve on their own.

Over the past two years, the remote reality forced everything to move online, which made selling less personal and buying more complex and this has caused many sellers to ‘shallow sell’ – an endless loop of contacting large numbers of potential buyers in ways that no longer works, Abhai Singh, head, sales solution, LinkedIn India, said. “To break this loop, sellers need deeper intel about buyer psyche and our deep sales platform offers just that. In observance of all privacy rules that our members expect from us, our platform helps sellers access more first-person, reliable data to develop deeper buyer relationships,” he added.

As per the company, the deep sales launch came after a global research by LinkedIn, which revealed that only 20% of buyers are in-market for services in a given year and that makes understanding buyer intent critical for all sellers. Additionally, the company stated that the LinkedIn state of sales Asia-Pacific (APAC) 2022 research reveals that 81% of Indian buyers say that working remotely has made buying easier, while 84% of Indian sellers say they have seen a deal lost or delayed in the past year because of a decision maker changing roles. This corroborates the increasingly important role of sales technology in helping sellers understand buyer sentiment and intent.



