LinkedIn launches #FindTheBalance campaign in India

September 14, 2021 3:54 PM

The brand film has been conceptualised and produced by The Glitch

LinkedIn, the online professional network, has unveiled its new brand campaign in India. The campaign titled #FindTheBalance, provokes honest conversations about working from home and the struggle of finding work-life balance amid the pandemic. “Professionals in India are grappling with burnout at this time, and our ‘Future of Work’ perception study also finds that today professionals value work-life balance (52%) even more than job security (50%),” Sivaram Parameswaran, head, brand marketing, Asia Pacific, LinkedIn, said.

“The #FindTheBalance brand campaign is a reminder for our members to hit pause, reconnect with their family, friends, and colleagues, and find a new idea of balance. As the world of work continues to evolve, we are committed to fostering a sense of community for our members to connect, spark conversations, share ideas, and encourage each other to build flexible schedules and a well-rounded lifestyle,” Parameswaran added.

LinkedIn intends to inspire professionals to find a new perspective and an idea of balance through its new campaign. It urges them to reconnect with loved ones, colleagues, and friends, and think beyond professional life. The 60-second brand film shows the daily routine of two professionals with varied job roles and highlights how the pandemic has upended their personal lives. However, the film ends on a happy note where the protagonists and their loved ones share heart-warming moments. The brand film has been conceptualised and produced by creative agency The Glitch.

According to LinkedIn’s ‘Future of Work’ perception study, more than one in three professionals in India are burnt out due to increased workload and stress. Moreover, nine in 10 professionals believe a hybrid work model is essential for work-life balance.

