LinkedIn introduces ‘relationship explorer’ feature to help B2B sellers overcome challenges in Sales Navigator

Online professional network LinkedIn has introduced a new feature called ‘Relationship Explorer’ in its leading deep sales platform, Sales Navigator.

As per the company, this feature aims to help B2B sellers overcome challenges such as incomplete and inaccurate CRM data and changing decision makers, which can result in lost or delayed deals.

According to LinkedIn data, Indian sellers face the challenge of incomplete and inaccurate data, with 46% and 38% respectively, and 84% have lost or delayed deals due to decision makers changing roles.

Indian sellers who have used the deep sales platform have achieved a 256% increase in director-level plus connections compared to non-users.

Sales Navigator also includes other features, such as Sales Navigator Personas, Enhanced Buyer Intent capabilities, Improved Search capabilities, including a new Product Category Intent filter, and Improved CRM Auto-Save capabilities.

“We are witnessing a shift in how, when, and why buyers want to be engaged and that’s pushing organizations to evolve how they approach selling. B2B sellers must move away from ‘spam cannon’ techniques and reach out to targets with a more personalized approach. With Relationship Explorer, sellers can discover the right contacts at a target account, leverage powerful insights to take immediate action, and save time prospecting, cross-selling, and upselling – all of which will help them sell deeper, faster, and better.” said Abhai Singh, head, sales solution, LinkedIn, India.

