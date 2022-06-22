LinkedIn: 73% sellers in India use sales tech once a week

Top sellers use the technology stack to humanise interactions with buyers, which is why they’re thriving, says LinkedIn’s latest 2022 State of Sales (Asia Pacific edition covering Australia, India and Singapore) report. According to the survey, the pandemic and the increase of remote work have hastened the proliferation of sales technology, with 87% of sellers at large organisations (with 1,000+ employees) in Asia Pacific now using it once a week.

Across the board, Singapore had the largest cohort of sellers who use technology at least once a week at 89%, versus 81% in Australia and 73% in India. The top performers across the three countries identified the primary advantages of sales tech differently. In Australia, 32% of top performers chose flexibility; in Singapore, 29% chose efficiency; and in India, 23% chose real-time data accuracy.

The report, based on a survey of 750 buyers and 750 sellers in each of Australia, India, and Singapore, showcase the three major trends of how the past two years accelerated the rise of virtual selling and sales technology across Asia Pacific.

The pandemic disrupted the sales process — permanently and positively: 81% of buyers feel that working remotely has made buying easier, while 22% have closed deals over $500,000 without ever meeting the buyer face-to-face. Thus, proving that virtual selling has become indispensable. According to LinkedIn statistics, job postings for remote buyer roles increased by 100% in Australia and Singapore from December 2021 to February 2022, compared to the same period the previous year.

Continued rise of sales technology and data-driven selling: According to the report, 87% of sellers at companies with 1,000 or more employees use sales technology at least once a week. More than half (57%) of sellers in the survey use CRM tools, 51% use sales intelligence and 48% use sales planning tools. Also, the main data challenge for nearly half of sellers (47%) is incomplete data, while others claim it’s inaccurate market data and inaccurate CRM data.

Top performers are thriving due to their intelligent use of technology: The survey highlights that 90% of top-performing sellers use sales technology at least once a week. Also, top performers across the three countries identified the primary advantages of sales tech differently. Flexibility was chosen by 32% of top performers in Australia; efficiency by 29% in Singapore; and real-time data accuracy by 23% in India.

Apart from that, 84% of Indian sellers have seen a deal lost or delayed in the past year by a decision-maker changing roles, making it crucial to use sales intelligence tools to keep a tab on buyers. In addition, compared to a year ago, 79% of respondents say that they do more research now before calling or emailing prospects.

Read Also: Spice Money and Religare Broking roll out a new campaign ‘Demat Zaroori Hai’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook