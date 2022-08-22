Limca unveils #RukkMatt campaign for its new variant ‘Limca Sportz’

Coca-Cola India has announced the first-ever brand extension for its homegrown brand Limca into the hydrating sports drinks category with ‘Limca Sportz’. With the launch of the new variant and Limca’s entrance into hydration-based sports beverages, the brand has rolled out #RukkMatt campaign via an advert featuring Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra. The campaign film has been conceptualised by Ogilvy.

The brand has adopted a holistic marketing approach to boost the new campaign, consisting of digital as well as mass-media broadcasting to maximise media reach across channels. “Building on Limca’s ability to provide full-body rejuvenation so that consumers can be their most energetic, best selves in every situation, we have entered into the sports hydration category with the launch of Limca Sportz. The beverage has been formulated through in-house innovation and extensive market testing. At Limca, we unanimously agreed that there could be no better champion of Limca Sportz than Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, who is the pinnacle of athletic excellence and embodies the true spirit of our campaign messaging #RukkMatt (never stop),” Karthik Subramanian, director, marketing, hydration, coffee and tea category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said.

“As an athlete, I understand the vital significance of optimum intake of glucose and electrolytes. Limca Sportz enables faster rehydration to the drinker and helps balance higher endurance during exercise performance – making it the go-to beverage for people who believe in putting in the hard work to achieve their goals. The new film perfectly represents my ideals of never giving up and continuously pushing boundaries to get closer to my goals,” Chopra stated.

“The most important thing for a sportsperson’s regimen or anyone who is exercising, is to be able to do more and more and more, without stopping. A few steps more, one more kilometer, one more throw, one more jump, that’s the relentlessness that helps you achieve your goals. Limca Sportz is all about this, the right replenishment and hydration, and the philosophy of #RukkMatt that cheers you to go on. And who better to launch this than Neeraj Chopra, who we’ve all seen sweating it out with the toughest regimen possible but never stopping at one awesome throw, one medal or one record,” Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy (North) stated on the launch of the new campaign.

