Likee expands reach by collaborating with Indus App Bazaar

Short video creation platform Likee has collaborated with indigenous app store Indus App Bazaar to expand Likee’s reach in the Indian markets. Catering to 60 million users every day, Likee is now available on the Indus app bazaar app for free download and usage. As partners, both Likee and App Bazaar aim to achieve mutual objectives of content localisation, enhancing user-experience with easy-to-use apps and encouraging diversity.

Being an interactive short-video creation app, Likee has diverse content in local languages which improves the user experience. Likee’s past campaigns were focused on engaging with maximum users, in their regional languages. The app claims to offer content as per the preference of Indian youth, hence, the past campaigns were focused on engaging with maximum users in their regional languages. With the partnership, Likee aims to invite more users to create content in the language of their choice.

“The consumption of video content is growing exponentially, spurring a sense of community beyond the frontiers of demography and languages,” Rakesh Deshmukh, Co-founder and CEO, Indus OS, said. “Our collaboration with Likee is a manifestation of a shared vision of reaching out to diverse emerging markets as well as connect with niche audiences. As a platform, Indus App Bazaar will help Likee to maximise localisation of the mobile app, increase discoverability and strengthen hold into the local user market to drive downloads and help tap the unexplored potential,” he added.

Likee is a user-driven app, with user-generated content (UGC) playing a primary role. UGC apps such as Likee on App Bazaar will further enhance the user experience of the platform audience. In India, Likee is available in different Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi.

Likee is created by BIGO Technology Pte. Ltd, a developer of video editing, video broadcast and VoIP-related products used around the world. In the first quarter of 2019, the monthly average number of active users of Likee has exceeded 80 million. Focusing on technologies such as artificial intelligence, BIGO owns Bigo Live – a global live-streaming app; Likee – a global short video creation platform; imo – a global video communication app, among others.