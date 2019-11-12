Likee collaborates with Desi Melodies to promote music video Filhall

In the first quarter of 2019, the monthly average number of active users of Likee has exceeded 80 million.

Short video creation platform Likee has collaborated with Desi Melodies to promote its most-awaited music video Filhall. Composed by Punjabi lyricist Jaani and sung by B Praak, Filhall marks the debut of Indian actor Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon into the world of music albums. Released on November 9, the app aims to deliver 50 million impressions and 30 million hashtag views as a part of in-app promotion.

Desi Melodies activated his official Likee account on November 9 and shared the glimpses of the music video on Likee. Moreover, Punjabi singer B Praak also collaborated with select influencers on Likee by filming videos to promote the music video. Likee users will also be able to use the newly launched song’s file for video integration to make dynamic videos.

This collaboration further substantiates Likee’s commitment in providing valuable and entertaining content as per the taste of Indian youth. Likee’s growing popularity is also drawing the focus of many brands and celebrities in India to promote themselves among millennial in the most effective way.

Likee is available in different Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi. Recently, Likee won the Guinness World Record for creating the ‘Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India’ during its ‘No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN’ campaign. The campaign saw more than 1 lakh Indians participating to celebrate India’s 73rd Independence Day.

Likee is created by BIGO Technology Pte. Ltd, a developer of video editing, video broadcast and VoIP-related products used around the world. In the first quarter of 2019, the monthly average number of active users of Likee has exceeded 80 million. Focusing on technologies such as artificial intelligence, BIGO owns Bigo Live – a global live streaming app; Likee – a global short video creation platform; imo – a global video communication app, among others.