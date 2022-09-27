Lifestyle rolls out new festive season campaign

Lifestyle has launched its new campaign ‘Glam up and Style up’, with an aim to encourage all fashion lovers to elevate their style with the brand’s latest collection ahead of the festive sale. The brand intends to amplify the campaign through multiple celebrities and fashion influencers recreating the video in their own style. With the launch of this campaign, Lifestyle intends to highlight the importance of having fun.



This is the first time that the brand has taken inspiration from a trending social media video format to break the festive clutter and engage with its shoppers in a fun and unique way, Rohini Haldea, assistant vice-president and head, marketing, Lifestyle, said. “We are looking forward to the fact that this festive season our customers will discover Lifestyle’s on-trend styles through an entertaining film, to flag off a series of celebrations,” she added.

Lifestyle launches the campaign with two 15-seconds digital-only films conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, Bengaluru. Both films aims to showcase the latest range of season must-haves available at Lifestyle. As per the company, Lifestyle is one of the few brands that has taken a step forward by designing a campaign film with a jump-cut style video. Inspired by reel format, the brand intends to leverage the current trending format of a short-form social video as a new way of engaging with its customers. Each of the two films feature four ensembles from Lifestyle’s latest range with the transitions choreographed in easy and fun dance moves.

For Priya Shivakumar, senior national creative director, Wunderman Thompson, India, Lifestyle’s new collection also unveils its range of festive looks. “We have all looked at reels and enjoyed the seamless transitions, the synchronised steps, the high energy. It’s that scrolling through-your-phone-and-stumbling-upon-that-reel-you-just can’t-skip moment we were looking to recreate through the lens of a brand with style at its heart. With music you want to dance to and clothes you want to reel, Lifestyle looks to make you sway to its beats and recreate your own reel moment, giving yourself many ways to glam up and give yourself a style upgrade,” she highlighted.

