Lifestyle celebrates the many moods of Diwali in its new campaign

October 23, 2020 1:37 PM

The campaign has been conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson South Asia

Retail company Lifestyle has launched #DilSeDiwali, its festive campaign, inspired by the joy that the festival of light ushers in and encourages different, individual ways of celebrating Diwali. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson South Asia, the campaign takes a leap from 2019, to capture the heart of celebrations, particularly in today’s context where everyone is looking forward to dressing up and feeling good, thereby dispelling the gloom.

This year, there will be many kinds of Diwali celebrations — There will be those who want to keep their celebrations small and those who will build on the festive occasion as an opportunity to reach out to their near and dear ones and share the spirit of the festival, the company said. Lifestyle’s new campaign considers all these different individual ways of celebrations, encouraging people to spread the brightness and joy in their own way. The campaign consists of a two part film series showcasing two kinds of different Diwali celebrations that delivers the message of ‘celebrating the way your heart wishes’ in a fresh new way.

The ‘Dil Se Diwali’ films are a celebration of all the unique instances that come together in this festival, Srinivas Rao, senior vice-president, marketing, Lifestyle, said. “Whether you’re staying at home with your family or stepping out with your loved ones, the video will remind everybody of their favourite Diwali moments. Our all-new festive collection has also been designed and curated keeping in mind the occasions that Diwali brings forth and will ensure that no matter what the consumer mindset is, they will be dressed to stand out,” he added further.

According to Priya Shivakumar, national creative director, Wunderman Thompson India, this year, the moods are many, sentiments are strong and everyone is looking for light and celebration to get rid of the gloom, but in a way that makes them comfortable. “We wanted to acknowledge and make special all of these moods, mindsets and kinds of celebrations with our festive take for this year. So ‘Dil se Diwali’ comes back with a fresh new feel that is both relevant and offers the choice of celebration to the viewer with each of the two films calling out two contrasting ways to celebrate the festival of lights,” she stated.

