Lifestyle brand Shaaimu appoints Milind Soman as its brand ambassador

Lifestyle electronics brand Shaaimu has roped in Indian model cum actor Milind Soman as its brand ambassador, with the aim to help the brand develop in the audio and wearable industry.

Shaaimu aims to make technologically advanced products accessible to everyone, Soman, said. “I look forward to being a part of the Shaaimu Community. Fitness and music are parts of my daily life. Associating with an Indian brand that offers premium audio and smart wearables, I intend to get my hands on its upcoming innovations to explore new possibilities,” he added.

With reports emerging of growing demand in the market for smart wearables, Shaaimu launched its first smartwatch last week, namely Shaaimu SmartFit Pro1, and now plans to launch a series of next-generation smartwatches along with a fresh range of audio products.

“Our vision is to empower the Indian Youth, which we aim to do by conveying state-of-the-art innovations. We look forward to be youthful, striking, and fun-loving. I believe Milind is as well,” Ashutosh Singh, chief operating officer, Shaaimu, stated.

Established in 2018, Shaaimu is a mobile accessory and consumer electronics brand that claims to offer brand differentiation on the basis of quality and adaptability keeping in mind the larger segment of consumers, that is, the youth. The brand operates with products across a bouquet of lifestyle accessories in home, mobile, laptop, IOY, audio, and fitness categories.