Lifestyle awards Lowe Lintas with the brand-building mandate

Fashion retail brand Lifestyle has awarded marketing communications company Lowe Lintas with its brand-building mandate. According to the company, the Bengaluru office of the agency will handle its mandate. As a part of the partnership, Lowe Lintas will be responsible for the brand-building exercises of the parent brand Lifestyle and its in-house brands, namely, Ginger, Melange, Code, Forca, Fame Forever, IKSU, Kappa, Bossini, Smiley and Juniors.

While online shopping ruled during the pandemic, people are keen to return to a more visceral in-shop experience, Sonali Khanna, president and head of office – south, Lowe Lintas, said. “But the plethora of choices available today, both offline and online, has made it imperative for brands to go beyond the obvious. Merely providing on-trend products or a captivating shopping experience is just not enough. By focusing on the stand of the Lifestyle brand, we are confident of lifting the Lifestyle experience to greater heights,” she added.

As per a company statement, the account was won after a competitive multi-agency pitch. Lowe Lintas was awarded the mandate on the back of its strategy to infuse the Lifestyle brand with a higher-order purpose and the creative expressions that will help it to stand out and apart from other retail chains, it claimed.

