Lifestyle and mobile accessories brand Mobilla ropes in Kajal Aggarwal for brand endorsements

Lifestyle and mobile accessories brand Mobilla has roped in Indian actor and model Kajal Aggarwal as the company’s face for its brand endorsements. In line with this partnership, the companies marketing collaterals and communication across ATL and BTL including print, digital and electronic media will feature Kajal Aggarwal going forward.

Aggarwal is well recognised and has a trustworthy personality, Jignesh Shah and Hetal Shah co-founders, Mobilla, said. “She is an icon in the film industry, and her personality connects with the people of real India or what we refer to as the Bharat of India. She also has a connect with people from all age groups. Our partnership with her will help us showcase the value of our products and how they can add to their lifestyle. It will help us establish a sense of connection with our end consumers as well. This association with Kajal Aggarwal is a promising step forward. It will help Mobilla strengthen its image in the market and bring us further growth.”

According to the company, Mobilla’s association with Kajal Aggarwal will not just significantly bolster the brand appeal but will also help in strengthening the existing consumer base while tapping into new and potential consumers. “Moreover, Aggarwal’s wide appeal will certainly help Mobilla target consumers across all ages,” it added.

“This association gives me an understanding and an opportunity to work with a new category. I am determined to make this association work by putting in my best effort to bring success for Mobilla and myself with this association,” Aggarwal stated.

Founded in 2010 by Hetal Shah and Jignesh Shah, Mobilla is a lifestyle and mobile accessories brand. Mobilla’s lifestyle accessories category includes earphones, wireless neckbands, wireless earbuds, wireless headphones, wireless speakers, wireless party speakers, smart watches, among others. While its mobile accessories range includes batteries, power bank, travel chargers, car chargers, DC chargers, data cables, Aux cables, OTG dongles, among others. Mobilla claims to have a network of over 1,000 wholesalers, distributors across India along with two manufacturing units.

