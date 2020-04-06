Life beyond Zoom; alternatives for video conferencing

Before Zoom, the most popular app was Skype

By Dev C

Although video conferencing apps zoomed in popularity when governments across the world announced lockdowns leading millions of people to work from home. One app, Zoom, gained much notoriety during this period. Downloads for the app rose more than a 100-times during this period. In fact, App Annie, a research firm, last week highlighted that Zoom was the top-downloaded app over iOS across various categories in AppStore. But increased downloads has been a cause for increased scrutiny for Zoom and apps have been facing constant attacks from hackers. Last week, Television audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council’s (BARC), second post-Covid-19 viewership insights conference on Zoom was hacked, with hackers posting abusive messages. Although Zoom, in a blog, announced that it has plugged loopholes in its system, analyst claim that the app may not be as secure. There are, however, both free and paid many offerings that can trump Zoom and its ecosystem.

Skype

Before Zoom or anything, the most popular app was Skype. Later acquired by Microsoft, Skype has been going steady adding more customers and features each year. Skype has reworked its interface making it easier to navigate. But as against 100 people, Skype can only accommodate 50 users for its free version. The app also launched a lite version. Plus, Skype as an app is faster than Zoom and more secure. The company recently launched the ‘Meet Now’ feature to allow Zoom-styled quick video conferencing calls.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has another offering for business users. Teams is the simplest platform to use among all video conferencing apps. The screen sharing features are the same as others, but what Teams add to its portfolio is collaboration on Microsoft Office suite. If you have, say, an excel then two people can chat and work together on the platform without any hiccups. The team size Teams can support is also large at 250 people. The company also recently announced the live event feature which can accommodate 5,000 people.

Google Hangouts

Probably, one of the oldest video-conferencing platforms, Google has a lot to offer with its Hangout Meets. While it had separated the consumer version a few years ago by launching Duo, Hangout still has currency among teams and business users. Combined with Google docs sharing and other capabilities, Hangout is a perfect tool. However, there are limitations. Not a proper video conferencing app, Hangouts can only support 25 participants for a video call, but the user interface is such that it shall show only 10 active ones and from there on one must scroll to others.

Jitsi

Jitsi is not the most versatile app or with the best user interface, but it does what it can do best. Provide free video calling capability for up to 75 people. The app has lags and may not be as secure. But not many people know about it, so chances of a hack are limited. The one important feature with Jitsi is that it supports Slack integration, which apparently a lot many companies depend upon.

