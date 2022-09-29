Licious teams up with actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay for its Durga Pujo campaign

Meats and seafood brand Licious is back with the second edition of its Durga Pujo campaign. Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who was the face of the campaign last year too, makes a comeback in a series of digital films.

Bengalis form one of our largest consumer bases across the country, Santosh Hegde, vice president, brand, Licious, said. “A curated Pujo offering is but an obvious move for the business. However, the true inspiration of this campaign lies far beyond just the numbers. Licious is a brand made by meat lovers, for meat lovers. We are in the business of cooking up the meatiest meals and the heartiest memories and we find our strongest motivation amongst consumers who resonate with the same love for meat. Our Bengali meats and fish cuts and the RTC dishes have been hugely popular amongst Bengalis and non- Bengalis alike. And what better time to refresh that love than now,” he added.

As per the company, the campaign sees its manifestation not only through the film but also a Kolkata Specials product range, limited edition packaging, kiosks at popular pandals in Kolkata – all evoking that indelible emotion of “Aaj hok kobji dubiye khawa. “With this campaign, we have truly tried to re-create the multifaceted aspect of festivals- Kolkata special dishes, an extremely detailed packaging and nostalgic storytelling- it has all. And with Parambrata’s charm at the helm, we are hoping this year’s Pujo offering will pass the customers’ taste test,” Hegde stated on the campaign.

Founded by Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, Licious offers a range of meat and meat products. In six years, Licious claims to have witnessed a 300% growth and has served over three million packs of meat products to consumers across 28 Indian cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, NCR, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune Chennai, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Kochi, Vizag, Vijayawada, Kolkata, among others. Licious claims to serve over two million orders every month with over 85% repeat consumption across markets.

