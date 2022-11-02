Licious rolls out its ‘Licious ke Nakhre aapke kab banenge?’ campaign featuring Anil Kapoor

Licious has launched its latest ‘Licious ke Nakhre aapke kab banenge?’ campaign featuring actor Anil Kapoor. Through the campaign, the brand wants to summarise all the ‘nakhras’ that the brand has adopted over the years in quest of serving the best products to its consumers, it claimed. As per the company, the campaign was conceptualised by Tilt and is live across TV, social and digital channels, and will be further amplified via Licious’ digital assets.

With this campaign, the brand aims to grow acquisition into the online category, Prashant Verma, chief revenue officer, Licious, said. “We understand that meat lovers choose only the best quality; and to deliver that quality, the company goes to through great processes,” he added.

In the campaign, Anil Kapoor highlights Licious’ products and services in the series of brand films. It draws a parallel between the actor’s preparation process as an actor and Licious’ quality assurance process in a comedic take.

We had already started building the brand world for Licious and its association with Anil Kapoor via the first campaign, Adarsh Atal, executive director – creative, Tilt Brand Solutions, said. “Across the series of films and the campaign amplification, we see the actor urge people to experience what high standards are by using the Licious platform and imbibe these standards and nakhras in their own life too and hence our campaign tagline – “Toh Licious ke nakhre aapke kab banenge?”

